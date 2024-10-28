Prohibitory Orders in Hyderabad unrelated to Diwali: Police

Hyderabad: Clearing the air, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand clarified that the recent prohibitory orders are not related to Deepawali celebrations. He explained that certain groups are planning agitations, surprise raids on the Secretariat, the Chief Minister’s residence, the DGP’s office, Raj Bhavan. The police have intelligence reports about these potential actions, and this notification provides legal backing for any police action, such as arrests or detentions, if needed.

The commissioner emphasized that such measures are routine across the country as per requirements and that this is not a curfew, as some are falsely claiming. “So, relax,” he reassured the public.



