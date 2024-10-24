Police chief warns supports of MIM MLA and Congress' Feroz Khan

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand, who is also the additional district magistrate (executive), on Thursday held an executive court regarding the outcome of the prolonged political rivalry between AIMIM legislator Mohammed Majid Hussain and senior Congress leader Mohd Feroz Khan.

He warned supporters of both leaders that they would be bonded over if found guilty of disturbing peace and tranquility.

The commissioner examined the situation report submitted by Humayunnagar station house officer (SHO) M. Saideshwar in connection with an incident on October 7. Hussain, along with his followers, was overseeing CC road works at Feroz Gandhinagar when Feroz Khan and his associates reached there.

Almost immediately, chaos broke out with the two groups indulging physical assaults and stonepelting. Many were injured, while the public panicked, Anand said.

The commissioner inquired about the situation and investigation based on CCTV footage and other evidence from the SHO. Saideshwar said that there was a political rivalry between the two groups and they were resorting to illegal acts. Saideshwar requested that they be bound over over for a reasonable period as there was likelihood of disturbance, police said.

police commissioner C.V. Anand, AIMIM legislator Mohammed Majid Hussain, Congress leader Mohd Feroz Khan,