Police Celebrate Sathya Sai Baba’s Birth Centenary

Nizamabad: Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations were grandly organised at the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate office on Sunday. Additional Police Commissioner G. Baswa Reddy addressed the gathering after garlanding the photo of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

He said Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born on November 23, 1926, to Pedda Venkappa Raju and Eeshwaramma in a poor agricultural family in Puttaparthi, a small village in Anantapur district, and went on to become one of the most renowned spiritual gurus of the 20th century. As he was born after the family performed the Satyanarayana Vratham, he was named “Sathyanarayana.” It is believed, he said, that musical instruments in the house played on their own at the moment of his birth, and lakhs of devotees have immense faith in his divine powers.

He said the event was not merely a birthday celebration but a sacred occasion to remember Baba’s timeless messages of Sanatana Dharma and human values. Baba firmly believed in the principle “Service to man is service to God,” and his teachings were rooted in the five core principles of righteousness, peace, love and non-violence to be practiced in daily life.

Marking the centenary year, the Additional DCP said society must rededicate itself to Baba’s teachings. “Baba is always with us, and his blessings will forever remain. Walking on the path he showed, spreading love and serving humanity, is the true tribute we can offer him,” he said.