Police Caution People Over Rising Cyber Crimes

Karimnagar/Warangal: Police officials have urged people to be extremely cautious about the growing number of cyber scams after several recent incidents led to significant financial losses in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts. The scams range from fake investment schemes to deceptive tricks exploiting popular online trends.

In one case, a man from Boppapur village in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district lost Rs 70,000 after downloading a fake photo editing app linked to the “Gemini Nano Banana” trend. He used the app to create a 3D photo, only to later discover that a large sum of money had been stolen from his bank account.

In another incident, a man from Venkatapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district lost Rs 1.25 lakh in a loan scam. A fraudster, posing as a bank official, promised him a Rs 5 lakh Mudra loan and extracted money under the pretext of processing fees.

A third victim, a medical shop owner in Mahbubabad district, was swindled out of a staggering Rs 32.53 lakh in a bitcoin trading scam. The fraudsters lured him into repeatedly investing larger amounts with promises of huge profits, while showing fake gains on a fraudulent online account.

Not all stories ended in loss. In Huzurabad, a mother’s quick thinking saved her from falling victim to a scam. She received a call from an unknown number claiming her daughter was in danger and demanding money for her release. Instead of panicking, she went to her daughter’s college, confirmed her safety, and immediately reported the attempted fraud to the police.

Following multiple complaints, police officials registered cases and launched investigations to track down the scammers. They issued strong warnings to the public, urging everyone to be vigilant. Officials advised people to be suspicious of calls and messages from unknown numbers, particularly those involving money.

Police also suggested that if someone receives a call claiming a family member is in trouble, they should contact the family directly before reacting. Citizens were reminded never to share bank details, passwords, or OTPs over the phone or through unverified apps. They further urged the public to report fraudulent calls or messages immediately by dialing the 1930 helpline.