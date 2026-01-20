Police Bust Sand Mafia’s New Smuggling Tactic

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Rural Police on Monday busted a new sand-smuggling tactic adopted by the sand mafia along the Manair river and arrested nine persons, seizing three tractors and three Bolero vehicles used for illegal transportation in Karimnagar district.

Disclosing details to the media, Karimnagar Rural inspector A. Niranjan Reddy said the smugglers had devised a method to evade detection by processing river sand into fine material and packing it into small gunny bags. The sand was then transported in Bolero vehicles, disguised as regular cargo, to avoid suspicion during highway checks and sold at higher prices in other regions.

Five accused, Syed Khader, Raj Mohammad, Sheikh Salman, Sher Ali and Sheikh Chand, all from Kadambapur, were apprehended at Cherlabutkur village. Police also intercepted tractors at multiple locations. At Teegalaguttapally railway gate, Kuncham Raghu and Panduga Anil were caught transporting sand without valid permits, while at Gunturpally stage in Bommakal, Kashipaka Mahesh and Kashipaka Shiva Kumar were detained while moving illegal sand loads.

Inspector Niranjan Reddy said patrolling has been intensified in rural areas as smugglers continue to change tactics to dodge the law. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the illegal excavation and transport of natural resources.