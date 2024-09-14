Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against Serilingampally MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi, his son, brother, and two corporators—Venkatesh Goud and Srikanth. Acting on a complaint by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, the Gachibowli police have booked them for attempted murder.





The police have charged them under sections 109(1), 189, 191(2), 191(3), 132, 329, 333, 324(4), 324(5), 351(2) read with 190 of the BNS Act.



Kaushik Reddy, in his complaint, stated that he had held a press conference regarding the election of the PAC Chairman in the Telangana Legislative Assembly and the High Court's order on the disqualification of three MLAs who defected from BRS to Congress, violating the anti-defection law. He mentioned that Gandhi claimed to still be a part of the BRS party, to which Kaushik Reddy responded by saying he would visit Gandhi’s house to welcome him and accompany him to meet KCR, the party president.

However, the next morning, at around 7 a.m., Kaushik Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police, who did not allow media l to enter his home.



Meanwhile, Gandhi held a press conference where his son allegedly threatened to kill Kaushik Reddy if he did not show up. Following this, Gandhi, along with his son, brother, Venkatesh Goud, Miyapur corporator Srikanth, and their associates, allegedly formed a mob and forcibly entered Kaushik Reddy’s residence by breaking the gate. The mob reportedly threw stones, tomatoes, eggs, slippers, and damaged flower pots, in addition to causing damage to the house. They also attempted to reach Kaushik Reddy by breaking his bedroom window.



The case has been assigned to Gachibowli SI Mahender Reddy for a thorough investigation.

