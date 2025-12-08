Police Begin Maoist Treasure Hunt

Hyderabad: After mass surrender and alleged encounters of top Maoist leaders, the security forces have intensified search operations at the erstwhile Maoist strongholds to trace out the dumps in which the banned Naxals might have stored gold and weapons.

According to sources, the security forces have obtained information that the Maoists collected funds in the form of cash for the party's regular activities. “They are believed to have kept cash in dumps, as they were unable to carry it after the security forces launched combing operations. They appointed selected cadres and leaders to handle the dumps.”

“As the cash buried in the ground was getting soiled during the rainy season, they converted their cash into gold and buried it in a few select places,” the sources said.

During the interrogation of surrendered Maoists, the police officials reportedly sought more details about the location of dumps.

After receiving some confirmation, the security forces started their search operations and asked to use location, Bluetooth and hotspot options on the security forces’ smart mobile phones if any dump with gold was located.

The security forces have also initiated search operations at Karreguttalu, Bastar, Sukma and several parts of Dandakaranya, including Gadchiroli. Recently, the Maharashtra government set up a police station in a forest locality by posting staff even in a small hamlet in which fewer than 50 members are residing.

In some forest areas, the governments provided two-wheeler vehicles along with sufficient fuel to move into dense forests after the regular activities of the Maoists had gone down. Sources said that if any dumps with gold are found, they would hand them over to the governments.