Police attack on lawyer condemned

Hyderabad: Advocates at the civil court Secunderabad boycotted their duties and conducted a protest against Madannapet police for manhandling one of their associates. During the protest, the practicing advocates including the bar association members alleged that a practicing advocate named Mohammed Abdul Kaleem was brutally manhandled by police personnel of Mandanpet on September 29 and he sustained severe injuries.

Condemnations poured in from different quarters. “The attack of the police is inhuman and untenable in a civilized society. We are condemning this heinous act, said the Godavarikhani Bar Association in a statement. “Further as it becomes a habit for the police to continue their brutal attacks on the advocate community, Venkat Diwakar, president of the Cooperative Tribunal Advocates’ Association said.



In protest against the brutal attack by police against our brother advocate M.A. Kaleem, who is an advocate and a practicing member of Nampally criminal courts, the Federation of Bar Associations abstained from the court work on Thursday, Diwakar said. Godavarikhani Bar Association president Thoutam Sathish and general secretary Javvaji Sri were also present in the protest.





