Police Assn Says BRS Leader’s Comments Demoralise Force

NIZAMABAD: The District Police Officers’ Association objected to comments made by BRS district president and former MLA A. Jeevan Reddy against police personnel. The association leaders alleged that Reddy was making false statements to demoralise the police.

Speaking to reporters at the police Commissionerate office on Friday, association president Shakil Pasha and other leaders said that, as per regulations, all commercial establishments must close after 10 pm. As part of this rule, Yaseen Hotel in Armoor was shut down. However, they said, Reddy’s remarks, that once his party came to power, police officers’ names would be listed in the “Pink Book”, were “shameful.”

They clarified that the police act strictly according to rules, without bias, and criticised comments that weaken their morale. The leaders noted that during the Vinayaka festival, police personnel worked tirelessly day and night to ensure peace.

The association further pointed out that, in line with Supreme Court guidelines, high volume DJs were banned and cases registered against violators. They stressed that this was done as part of duty, not due to bias, and condemned propaganda claiming that police intentionally targeted certain individuals.

Strongly criticising senior leaders for such statements, they warned that if such comments were repeated, legal action would be initiated.

Association representatives T. Rajanna, M. Somanatham, Ananda Rao, Sailu, Gangadhar, Jai Kishan, Dattatreya Goud, and others were present.