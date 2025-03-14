Police Arrests Person Selling Ganja-Laced Kulfi, Ice Cream, and Sweets in Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force (STF) police arrested a gang on Friday for selling ganja-laced kulfi, ice cream, and sweets in the Dhoolpet area of the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Enforcement STF conducted searches and seized 100 kulfis, 72 burfi sweets, and silver-coated balls. The police found that the ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, and sweets were being made by the ice cream vendor, Satyanarayana Singh.



