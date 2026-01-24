Police Arrest Senior Maoist Commander, Wife and Three Associates in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Police during raids in Nagarkurnool district arrested two Maoist leaders and three persons working with frontal organisations and rights bodies.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Misala Salman alias Santosh Nagaraju, a member of the Maoists’ Dandakaranya special zonal committee and commander of the military instructor team, and his wife Sambatti, a DVC member of the PLGA Battalion, Company-II Platoon-II.

They were arrested in Achampet along with three others belonging to Maoist-affiliated front organizations, who were assisting and providing shelter in the Mahbubnagar and Nallamala regions.

They include Edla Ambayya, co-convener of the Telangana Praja Front, Jakka Balayya, joint secretary of the Civil Liberties Committee, and Manshetti Yadaiya. Police said that they were arrested on Saturday while they were travelling in a car from Mannanur to Achampet.

Police seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, five gelatin sticks, 10 AK-47 bullets, and 10 live rounds from them. Salman, a native of Pamidipadu in Bollapalli mandal of Guntur district, had joined the Maoists in 1994 through the Bollapalli squad in the Nallamala region.

He worked directly under the Central Military Commission and, acting on orders from Tippari Tirupati alias Devji and Madvi Hidma, the latter of whom was killed in an encounter, travelled to Maoist-affected states and provided guerrilla warfare training to cadres, police said.