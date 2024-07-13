Police arrest ganja smuggler, seize 140kg of contraband

Nalgonda: Miryalaguda police on Saturday arrested one Bhukya Ramu, 35, and seized 140 kilograms of ganja from his possession while another four peddlers, who were travelling in two cars with the contraband, escaped from the police.



During inquiry, Ramu, a resident of Lal Thanda of Penphad mandal in Suryapet district, revealed the name of the absconding persons as Nunavath Jagan, Nunavath Manchya Naik, Angothu Nagaraju, and Bhanothu Sai.

Superintendent of police Sharath Chandra Pawar said the police apprehended two cars on the outskirts of Miryalaguda. While police were checking the cars, four others escaped.

They collected contraband from two other persons near Devarakonda. All the five accused have a history of ganja smuggling. Police are making efforts to arrest the absconding ganja peddlers.

Bhupalpally police held 3 ganja peddlers, seized 6 kgs of ganja

Bhupalpally: The police nabbed three persons who were allegedly selling ganja and seized 6 kg of the narcotic from their possession in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.



District superintendent of police Kiran Khare identified the accused as Ganesh Tagore, Mintu Kumar and Chandan Paswan, residents of Nalanda district of Bihar and working at a rice mill in Chelpur mandal. They were purchasing the narcotic from one Pradeep of Bihar. They were caught during a vehicle check by a team headed by

Ghanpur sub-inspector Sambamurthy found two persons with half-a-kg of ganja. On questioning them, police a further 5.5 kg of the narcotic from a house in Gandhinagar crossroads.