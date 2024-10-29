Police arrest 21 TGSP personnel for protest at Dharna Chowk

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police has arrested 21 personnel from the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) who were participating in a protest at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad on Monday.

“This protest, which took place despite repeated warnings from authorities, was in direct defiance of Section 163 BNSS orders, designed to maintain public safety and prevent disruptions within city limits,” said the ADG of TGSP, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

In an official release, the ADG said that in recent days, TGSP personnel had been engaging in unsanctioned protests both within their battalion premises and in various public locations across Hyderabad. “Despite clear directives from the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, prohibiting any form of gatherings, rallies, or public demonstrations to ensure order and public safety, the protestors continued their actions. The demonstration at Dharna Chowk marked an escalation of the issue, compelling the Hyderabad City Police to take immediate action to avoid potential public disturbances,” he said.



