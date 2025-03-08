Police Akka for safety of girl students in hostels

Adilabad: Nirmal police have launched a unique initiative, Police Akka (Police Sister) to ensure the safety of girls studying in 18 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools across the district. As part of the initiative, women police constables have been assigned as coordinators to each KGBV school.

Launched on International Women’s Day, the constables will visit the hostels weekly, stay overnight once a month, monitor hostel conditions, check the quality of the food served to the students in the hostels, keep surveillance on the safety and security of the students, interact with students through open forums and one-on-one sessions, counsel the students on overcoming problems and report the bigger concerns to Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila.

On Saturday, the SP held a virtual meeting with the constables deployed as coordinators for 18 government hostels. The police official said she would try to resolve the problems at her level or else bring the issue to the notice of the heads of other departments, including the collector.

Police said the girl students staying in the hostels are becoming victims of cybercrime, sexual abuse and the constables will educate students on cybercrime, sexual abuse and the difference between good and bad touch.

The women constables deployed as coordinators to the KGBV schools visited their respective schools and interacted with the girls students and hostel staff, including New Sangvi village in Mamada, Dilawarpur and Kadam mandals.