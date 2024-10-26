Battalion Police Stage Protests Demanding One Police Policy

Hyderabad: Police personnel from various battalions across the state staged a protest on Saturday, demanding the implementation of the "One Police" policy. Officers held a sit-in protest at the Mamnoor Battalion Commandant Office in Warangal. As part of the protest, police personnel at the 12th Battalion in Nalgonda raised slogans against Nalgonda Rural SI Saidababu, who reportedly misbehaved with police family members. Families of police personnel also protested in Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy district.



