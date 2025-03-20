Point of rescuers' safety vs search inching close in SLBC tunnel

Hyderabad: The chances of finding the seven missing workers trapped inside the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, since the February 22 accident, are diminishing as the search in the 'safe zone' — a 30-metre stretch between D1 and D2 points — has yielded no results on Day 27 of the rescue operation.

Despite the removal of steel and metal debris from the tunnel boring machine, along with silt and rocks to a depth of 12 to 15 feet, there has been no fresh evidence detected by cadaver-sniffing dogs. Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar stated on Thursday that a decision was made during an inter-agency review to clear all debris up to D2 point. Additionally, deeper holes will be dug at every 10x10-metre grid using crowbars, which may help reveal any detectable human scent.

“We are hoping that we will be able to find at least some of the seven missing workers using this method,” Arvind Kumar said.

If no traces of the missing workers are found between D1 and D2, the rescue operation faces a critical challenge as the final 50-metre stretch has been declared a prohibited zone, barring any entry due to extreme instability. This section contains silt and rocks piled up to 5 metres, increasing to 9 metres where the tunnel roof caved in. According to Geological Survey of India (GSI) scientists, the rockfall debris and parts of the tunnel boring machine currently act as a plug, preventing further collapses. They have strictly advised against any disturbance in this zone due to the risk of another roof collapse.

As a precautionary measure, Singareni Collieries workers have placed timber supports in the section, which can serve as an early warning system, as timber creaks loudly before breaking under pressure. On Thursday, authorities decided to seal off the final 50 metres with a metal chain-link fence mesh, ensuring that no activity occurs beyond the D2 point.

Meanwhile, all rescue workers have been placed on a prophylactic dose of Doxycycline as a preventive measure against Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection spread through rat feces and urine.

“There are some rats in the tunnel, and since there is water too, there is a risk of infection if rescuers with scrapes or cuts are exposed to contaminated water. This is a preventive measure,” Arvind Kumar said.

On Thursday, General Officer Commanding (Telangana and Andhra Sub Area) Ajay Mishra visited the Domalapenta tunnel inlet site to review the ongoing rescue operations. The Indian Army remains one of several agencies actively participating in the month-long rescue efforts.