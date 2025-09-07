Poet N. Rama Devi Named Winner of Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has declared the famous poet, writer, and columnist N. Rama Devi as the recipient of the prestigious Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award for the year 2025. An Expert Committee constituted by the state government, headed by the noted poet and lyricist of the Telangana song Ande Sri, selected Rama Devi for this distinguished honour.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to Rama Devi for receiving this esteemed award, which is presented annually by the state’s Department of Language and Culture. The award commemorates the legacy of the People's Poet and Padma Vibhushan, Sri Kaloji Narayana Rao.

The award presentation will take place during the Kaloji Birth Anniversary celebrations on Telangana Language Day, September 9, at Ravindra Bharati. The ceremony will be attended by ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and other dignitaries.

This recognition celebrates Rama Devi’s significant contributions to literature and journalism, further enriching Telangana’s cultural heritage. The Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award stands as a tribute to outstanding literary excellence and dedication to promoting the Telugu language and culture.