Telangana
20 July 2024 8:10 PM GMT
Poet Jukanti Jagannatham to be Honored with Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award
Poet Jukanti Jagannatham. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Eminent writer and poet Jukanti Jagannatham has been nominated for the prestigious "Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award" for the year 2024.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Telugu poet and writer Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, the Telangana government announced that Jagannatham will be bestowed with the award including Rs 1 lakh cash and a memento. The state government issued the orders to this effect today (Saturday) as per the recommendations of the Committee constituted by the government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Jagannatham for being nominated for the prestigious award.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
