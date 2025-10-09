POCSO Convict Gets Life Imprisonment in Mulugu

A 43-year-old man, accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹12,000 by a local court in Mulugu district. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹10 lakh to be paid to the victim.

According to police superintendent Shabarish, the convict was identified as Manthena Ramaiah, 43, a daily wage labourer from Eturnagaram mandal. The case, registered as Cr. No. 17/2023, SC No. 07/2023, at Eturnagaram Police Station, was filed under Sections 448 and 376AB of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Pocso Act.

The conviction resulted from the diligent investigation led by then investigating officer Srikanth and additional SP Shivam Upadhyay, who effectively handled the trial proceedings.

SP Shabarish appreciated the coordinated efforts of special public prosecutor D. Ramsingh, court duty officer K. Mounika, and the police and court staff, whose teamwork ensured that justice was delivered.