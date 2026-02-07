Pocket Money for Wildlife: Focus High School Students Adopt Rhino

Hyderabad:Students of Malakpet’s Focus High School contributed Rs 30,000 from their pocket money and adopted a one-horned rhinoceros at the Nehru Zoological Park for a period of three months. The cheque was formally handed over to Nehru Zoological Park curator J. Vasantha on Friday by the students and school management.

Curator Vasantha appreciated their effort in supporting wildlife conservation and breeding programmes. She informed that the zoo was currently home to five rhinoceroses named Suraj, Saraswathi, Sai Vijay, Nanda and Prema.



She also appealed to citizens and organisations to take part in the Animal Adoption Scheme, or contribute under corporate social responsibility activities to support wildlife protection.

