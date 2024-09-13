Pocharam Srinivas to assume role of agriculture adviser

 Top
Telangana
13 Sep 2024 6:00 PM GMT
Pocharam Srinivas Reddy with Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy in New Delhi. (Photo: DC)

Nizamabad: Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will officially take charge as adviser to the state government on agriculture on September 14.

The ceremony will be held at the horticulture office in Public Gardens, Hyderabad.
Former chairman of the Nizamabad district cooperative central bank, Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, has urged Congress party leaders and activists to participate in the event.
Reddy, who was previously elected as a BRS MLA, recently joined the ruling Congress party. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appointed him to the advisory post with Cabinet rank.


