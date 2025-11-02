Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Embroiled in Temple Fund Diversion Row

BJP state vice-president Endala Laxminarayana lodged a complaint with the endowments department, alleging misappropriation of funds and irregularities in temple management. Acting on the complaint, the department initiated an inquiry through the endowment officer.

The Timmapur temple, established in 1966 on a hillock by local devotees, has been under the spotlight since the tenure of Srinivas Reddy as Assembly Speaker, when he initiated steps to exempt the temple from endowments department control for five years, beginning 2023. Following this decision, the MLA and his family members have been functioning as trustees of the temple.

The temple reportedly earns an annual hundi income of around `1 crore, along with donations of about 5 kg of gold and 25 kg of silver. Its 56 pilgrim rooms also generate additional revenue. Besides these, special development fund (SDF) and other allocations have contributed to temple development. The shrine attracts a large number of devotees from across the region.

The temple gained prominence during the BRS regime, with then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and other leaders visiting it. The continued management of the temple by the MLA’s family, without bringing it back under the endowment department’s oversight has become a matter of contention.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, endowments department assistant commissioner V. Vijaya Rama Rao confirmed that an inquiry report on the Telangana Tirumala Devasthanam at Timmapur has been submitted to the state endowments commissioner. He noted that the temple was officially exempted from department control for five years in 2023 and said that higher officials would take a final decision on the matter.

Srinivas Reddy did not respond to multiple attempts made to contact him for his response. Sources said that further action will depend on the decision of senior endowments officials.

Srinivas Reddy, who was elected as a BRS MLA from Banswada in the 2023 Assembly elections, is reportedly maintaining close ties with the Congress, adding a political dimension to the ongoing controversy.