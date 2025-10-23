Pocharam Shootout Exposes Gun Menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wednesday’s shootout at Pocharam has once again underscored how illegal firearms are fuelling violent crimes in Hyderabad and its suburbs. The recent spate of firing incidents has raised serious concerns over public safety.

Despite intensified crackdowns, illegal weapons continue to pour into the city from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab. Police sources said the craze for possessing illegal guns has increased of late. A growing number of people—especially those denied gun licences and individuals involved in real estate settlements—are turning to the black market to buy country-made firearms ranging from 9 mm pistols to mini-revolvers. Prices vary between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1 lakh depending on the weapon’s make and condition.

Sources said illegal gun dealers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar operate through local agents in Hyderabad, collecting 20–30 per cent in advance and the balance upon delivery, said a firearm agent, who was arrested recently, informed the police. “The use of unlicensed weapons in crimes is rising. We’ve stepped up checks at railway stations and bus stands to track couriers and carriers,” a senior police official said.

Recent incidents

2025

Oct. 23: Member of a cow protection group was shot at and injured in Pocharam following a dispute over cattle transport.

Oct. 7: Hyderabad CCS and Falaknuma police arrested two Jharkhand natives attempting to sell a 7 mm weapon.

Aug. 14: A man from Bihar was caught by Rachakonda police for possessing illegal firearms for sale.

July 15: CPI leader Chandu Rathod shot dead in Malakpet.

July 14: Congress leader Maralli Anil chased and shot dead in Medak, reportedly over a financial dispute.

May 29: Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Rachakonda for peddling country-made guns.

Feb. 2: Bathula Prabhakar opened fire on CCS police near a pub, injuring a constable.

Jan. 16: Two heist suspects from Bidar shot at a travel agency manager in Afzalgunj while fleeing with Rs 93 lakh; they remain at large.

2024

Nov. 11: A man opened fire on his girlfriend’s father in Saroornagar after learning she was being sent abroad.

Sept. 28: Police seized seven firearms and 11 live rounds from a Maharashtra supplier.

Aug. 31: A man opened fire inside a Jeedimetla bar using a country-made pistol from Bihar; 15 were arrested.

Aug. 29: Police in Rajanna Sircilla arrested a gunmaker involved in manufacturing and selling illegal weapons.