Teacher ‘Marries’ Minor Girl Student, Arrested

Hyderabad: IT Pocharam police arrested 27-year-old physics teacher P. Mayteen for allegedly ‘marrying’ a minor girl student at a private school last month. The accused allegedly confessed to the crime upon his arrest. He was presented before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the girl’s mother noticed her daughter’s unusual behaviour on January 3. When the mother asked her, the girl revealed that her teacher had ‘married’ her on January 1. The girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police on January 4. News of the incident became available to the media on Monday.

During investigation, the accused allegedly confessed to the offence, following which police registered a case under BNS Section 78 and Section 11 read as well as the Pocso Act.

After a detailed inquiry, police said that there was no evidence of rape in the case. Officials said the survivor was being counselled to ensure her child’s mental and emotional well-being.

Despite repeated attempts, the school management did not respond to requests to comment on the incident and the accused’s role in the institution. Police said the accused was lodged in a jail and further investigation was going on.