Pocharam Releases Free Fish Seedlings In Varni Lake

NIZAMABAD: State government agriculture adviser and Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, along with State Agros chairman Kasula Balaraju, released free fish seedlings supplied by the government into the large lake at Jalalpur village in Varni mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said Telangana is the only state that supplies fish seedlings to fishermen with a 100 per cent subsidy. Earlier, fishermen lacked the financial capacity to purchase and release fish seedlings into lakes, he said. As a result, middlemen would invest money, take control of the lakes, and exploit the fishermen’s labour while reaping most of the profits.

He advised fishermen not to sell fish to middlemen and instead sell their catch directly in villages and towns to earn better income. Bodhan sub-collector Vikas Mahato, district fisheries officer Anjaneya Swami, former fisheries additional director Shankar Naik Rathod, Varni Market committee chairman Suresh Baba and others were present.