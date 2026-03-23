Poaching Fears Rise After Leopard’s Death in Kawal Tiger Reserve

Concerns have been raised over wildlife safety in Kawal Tiger Reserve following the killing of a leopard by suspected poachers in the Utla forest area of Thallapet Forest Range.

Forest officials said three accused were arrested in connection with the incident on March 14. They were identified as Modthe Venkatesh, Modthe Srinivas of Utla village and Vanaparthi Srikanth of Pathamamidipalli in Dandepalli mandal. Officials said 13 nails and other parts of the animal were seized from them.

The incident has triggered concern among conservationists, who said poaching activity continues in and around the reserve. Forest officials stated that three tigers are currently moving in the buffer zone of Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Samples from the carcass have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Hyderabad, and officials said they are awaiting the report.

Questions have been raised in some quarters over the identification of the animal and the absence of visual evidence being shared publicly. Forest officials maintained that a leopard was killed in the incident.

Separately, movement of wildlife towards human habitations has been reported, with animals venturing out in search of water amid rising temperatures. Two bison were recently seen crossing a road near Singapur village in Khanapur mandal.

Senior field conservationist of CWS India, Imran Siddiqui, said illegal electric lines set up to target wild animals pose a risk to both wildlife and humans. He said more than 60 people have died due to accidental electrocution in forest areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district over the past decade, adding that big cats are also vulnerable.

He said coordinated efforts by forest, electricity, revenue and police departments are required to ensure safety of wildlife and people, particularly during summer months.