PMKVY to Skill up Unemployed Youths in Adilabad District

Adilabad: The skill development centre under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ (PMKVY) will offer courses to unemployed youth to improve their skills to get jobs in various fields and industries.

Training will be started soon for the benefit of school and college dropouts and unemployed youth.

The Centre is implementing the scheme across the country under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE).

As many as 10- 40 students under each course will be selected for skill development courses that will be vocational.

It is said that the unemployed youth who undergo training in skill development will gain confidence with practical knowledge and soft skills they acquire during the training.

District officials are identifying school and college dropouts and unemployed youth above 15 years for the training program.

Skill India Cards will be issued to youths after completion of the programme. They can apply for jobs with Skill India.

School and college principals and district education department have the responsibility of identifying the dropouts and the students who are studying in their colleges and interested in skill development programs.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) representative Prashanth said they will give industry-relevant training to unemployed youth under a skill certification scheme aimed to enable a large number of youths to get suitable jobs.