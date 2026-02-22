PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2026 Concludes in Secunderabad With 35,000 Participants, Eyeing 1 Lakh Next Year, Says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to hold sports events in every parliamentary constituency as part of `PM Khel Mahotsav’ was a game-changer for grassroots cricket and athletics. He said Modi personally monitored the progress of the events by quizzing MPs on participation and feedback.

Speaking at the valedictory function for the tournament here on Friday, Kishan Reddy praised the response to the event, with students, sports clubs, journalists, and even divyang players excelling in the sound-based cricket events and basti women participating in the musical chairs. He said 35,000 players had participated in the events which started on December 3 and said the target was 1 lakh for the next year.



BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao congratulated Kishan Reddy on the successful conduct of Secunderabad edition, crediting Modi's vision through PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav and Khelo India for igniting youth passion nationwide. Since 2014, the Modi government has elevated sports beyond cricket, providing equal support for all the games and sports. This recognition had boosted athlete confidence, Ramchander Rao said.



Maharashtra former governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao described the event as a showcase of India's youth power from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, fitting for the world's largest democracy with its vast, youthful demography. Modi's initiatives, from Swachh Bharat to sports, had deterred destabilizing forces by harnessing this vigour, he said.