PM, Rahul, Nation wished Revanth Reddy on 57th birthday

Hyderabad:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers, Union and state ministers, MPs, MLAs, film personalities and prominent leaders from across the country extended greetings to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on his 57th birthday on Saturday. Wishes poured in on social media platform X, with political leaders and celebrities conveying their greetings and wishing him good health and a long life in public service.





Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.@revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025





Prime Minister Modi posted, “Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “Praying for your long and healthy life,” while Governor Jishnu Dev Varma wished the Chief Minister “many more years of dedicated service to the people of the state and the nation.”

A media statement from the CMO said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi personally called Revanth Reddy and conveyed his wishes. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Seethakka and Gaddam Vivek met the Chief Minister and greeted him in person.



Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote, “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana. May Ammavaru bless you with good health and long life in your service to the people of Telangana.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his greetings in Telugu, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wished him “many more years of happiness, good health and public service.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted, “May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued strength to lead Telangana towards progress and prosperity.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended greetings.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, AP IT minister Nara Lokesh, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar joined in extending their wishes. Film stars Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and Ajay Devgn, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP MP Etala Rajender also greeted the Chief Minister on his birthday.