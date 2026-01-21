PM Modi Sanctions ₹2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of 45 Victims Killed In Medina Bus Fire

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the 45 persons who died in the bus fire near Medina, Saudi Arabia, on November 17, 2025. The lone survivor will get an ex gratia of ₹50,000. The ministry of external affairs asked the state government to collate and share victims’ and families’ details. The amount will be released directly to the bank accounts of the victims’ families by the PMO.