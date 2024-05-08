Meet PM Modi's Youngest Friend in Warangal

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming picture which captured on the way to the campaign rally in Warangal on Wednesday.



Narendra Modi in his post on X wrote, “While on the way to the campaign rally in Warangal seat, caught up with my young friend at Lakshmipuram village.”

Before heading to Warangal, Narendra Modi visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Sircilla Rajanna district and offered prayers to the presiding deity lord shiva.



Later, Modi addressed a public meeting in Karimnagar and left to Warangal for another public gathering.