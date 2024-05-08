PM Modi Offers Prayers at Vemulawada Temple in Telangana

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna Siricilla district. He offered prayers to the presiding deity, Lord Shiva. The temple is popularly known as Dakshin Kashi. He also took part in Kode Mokkubadi, a ritual that is unique to the temple abd takes precedence over the others. The devotee males the pradikshan of the temple with a bull (kode0 signifying Nandi, vehicle of Lord Shiva.



Modi is in Telangana to participate in BJP public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal as part of election campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



