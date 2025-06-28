PM Modi, Governor Hail Narasimha Rao's Legacy on Anniversary Eve

Hyderabad:Prime Minister Narendar Modi sent a special message honoring the legacy of his predecessor P.V. Narasimha Rao on Friday, eve of the 104th birth anniversary of former prime minister on Saturday. The message, addressed to Rao’s grandson and state BJP leader N.V. Subhash, Modi highlighted the journey and enduring contribution of Narasimha Rao to India’s progress.

Reflecting on Rao’s humble beginnings, Modi praised Rao for championing rural development and implementing land reforms during his tenure as Chief Minister of undivided AP, his contributions in the Union Cabinet to foreign policy, language, and education. “As Prime Minister, he steered the nation through a severe economic crisis. Adopting a pragmatic approach, he played a pivotal role in advancing India’s economy and laid the foundation for growth and prosperity,” Modi said.



In the city, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma unveiled the portrait of Narasimha Rao at Raj Bhavan and hailed the former prime minister as a transformative figure in India’s modern history. He lauded Rao’s pioneering contributions in ushering economic liberalisation, strengthening foreign policy, and advancing the education sector. Recalling him as a “statesman-scholar,” the Governor emphasized his intellectual prowess, administrative acumen, and unwavering commitment to national progress.



The Governor announced that the portrait of former prime minister A.B. Vajpayee would be unveiled at Raj Bhavan on Kargil Vijay Diwas, on July 26. A special ceremony to honour Kargil War veterans will also be organized to mark the solemn and proud occasion.