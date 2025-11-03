PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Chevella Road Tragedy

“The loss of lives in the accident in Ranga Reddy district is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives, and ₹50,000 each for those injured in the accident.

Prez Murmu Expresses Grief

President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the tragic bus accident that occurred in Chevella of Rangareddy district.

She posted, " The loss of many lives in a bus accident in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers."