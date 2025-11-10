Modi Condoles Death of Poet Andesri

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of renowned poet and lyricist Andesri in Hyderabad on Monday.

In a tweet, he said, “Andesri’s death is an irreplaceable loss in our cultural and intellectual world. His thoughts reflect the soul of Telangana. A great poet and intellectual, he stood as the voice for the people's struggles and aspirations.”

“Andesri’s words possess the power to stir hearts, the power to unite aspirations of people from all sections, and the power to give form to people's social empathy. His method of blending social awareness with literary beauty is unparalleled. I convey my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.