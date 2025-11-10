 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Modi Condoles Death of Poet Andesri

Telangana
10 Nov 2025 4:13 PM IST

Andesri’s death is an irreplaceable loss in our cultural and intellectual world: PM

Modi Condoles Death of Poet Andesri
x
Renowned poet and lyricist Andesri (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of renowned poet and lyricist Andesri in Hyderabad on Monday.

In a tweet, he said, “Andesri’s death is an irreplaceable loss in our cultural and intellectual world. His thoughts reflect the soul of Telangana. A great poet and intellectual, he stood as the voice for the people's struggles and aspirations.”

“Andesri’s words possess the power to stir hearts, the power to unite aspirations of people from all sections, and the power to give form to people's social empathy. His method of blending social awareness with literary beauty is unparalleled. I convey my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
narendra modi Writer Ande Sri Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X