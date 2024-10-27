Plot Thickens as Probe on Bhoodan Scam Progresses

Hyderabad: More skeletons are likely to tumble out of the closet following the Enforcement Diretorate's investigation into the alleged illegal sale of Bhoodan land on the city outskirts to private persons when IAS officer Amoy Kumar was collector of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts during the BRS regime.

Hundreds of victims from Tatti Annaram and Vattinagulapally villages besides Madhuranagar Plot Owners Welfare Association and the Shankar Hills Plot Owners Association on Saturday approached the ED to file a complaint against Amoy Kumar, sources in ED disclosed.

ED officials, who grilled Amoy Kumar for three days from October 23 to 25, reportedly questioned him about his direct or indirect involvement and about financial gains out of these land dealings, sources told Deccan Chronicle.

It is learnt that the ED would intensify investigations against senior officials believed involved in alleged fraud, fabrication in granting succession and selling of Bhoodan and government land in Survey No. 181 at Nagaram in Maheshwarem mandal of Malkagiri district.

It is learnt that Amoy Kumar, presently joint secretary, animal husbandry department, was questioned by ED on the land that was assigned to private persons and businessmen, including to EIPL Constructions during the BRS tenure. However, Amoy Kumar told ED officials that he was not aware of the dealings.

"We had done our field work in this fabrication of documents and sale of government land to a company even before summoning Amoy Kumar," an ED officer told Deccan Chronicle.

The ED has collected the names of over 11 suspects involved in fabricating of documents and selling around 95 acres —50 acres of Bhoodan land and 45 acres of gairan land. After recording Amoy Kumar’s statement, the ED questioned R.P. Jyothi, then Maheshwaram tahsildar, who reportedly disclosed the name of Mohammed Mahamood Ali, another former MRO, and claimed that he was acting under the instructions of Amoy Kumar.

"The accused whom we questioned are blaming each other. We will come to a final conclusion only after it is proved that suspects involved in the violation of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," an ED officer disclosed.

The ED is likely to summon another former Rangareddy district collector based on the statements of Jyothi and others.

Jyothi during questioning also reportedly named Bobali Damodar Reddy as the main culprit and who along with one Munawar Ali and sold land to EIPL Construction.

Munnawar Ali is the son of Khadeerunnisa, who claimed succession as the only daughter of Haji Khan by giving a false declaration in the Dharani portal, sources disclosed.

Land record

Case involves illegal sale and transfer of 95 acres of land, comprising 50 acres of Bhoodan land and 45 acres of gairan land in Survey No. 181, Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

On March 14, 2023 Maheshwaram police filed FIR 83/2023 against R.P. Jyothi, then MRO-cum-joint sub-registrar of Maheshwaram mandal, for supporting other six accused for acquiring Bhoodan land and selling it to customers during the BRS government.

K. Sridhar Reddy of EIPL Constructions and five others named in the case.

XVII additional metropolitan magistrate issued orders to the police to inquire into the case.

Case booked under IPC for cheating, disobeying the law and under CrPC

Under ED questioning, Jyothi names another MRO, Mohammed Mahamood Ali, and then collector Amoy Kumar.

Of the 95 acres, the then BRS government allotted 30 acres belonging to farmers to businessmen illegally.

K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court Justice, in orders dated October 1 in WP No. 27318, directed principal secretary, revenue, to take action against those who produced bogus no-objection documents of Bhoodan land.

Sources say there are several contempt cases against Amoy Kumar in WP No. 27318 which has been posted for hearing on October 30.