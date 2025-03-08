Plea for inward grievances section at secretariat

Hyderabad:A PIL has been filed before the High Court seeking directions to the state government to ensure that a common inward section is arranged near the main entrance gate or any convenient place for the convenience of petitioners with grievance.

Advocate Proddutur Chandra Sena Reddy filed the petition asking the court to direct the government to establish a mechanism whereby grievances of the common people may be submitted to the authorities in the Secretariat. They can update the status through the official website or SMS.



A division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, directed additional advocate-general Imran Khan to inform the response of the government within two weeks.

