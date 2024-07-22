Plea Against Cop for Not Registering Complaints on Animal Harassment

Hyderabad: A petition was filed before the Telangana High Court complaining that the police were not registering cases against those harassing animals. C.S. Sudeep of Saidabad, Hyderabad, in his petition, said animal cruelty cases were rising for the past few years. The petitioner sought a direction to the police to enforce the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Rules effectively and register FIRs wherever necessary.

P. Sree Ramya, counsel for the petitioner, submitted to the court that the DGP had not responded to the complaint given by the animal lovers and feeders to register cases against persons who violate the rights and freedom of animals.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court directed government counsel to submit a counter to the contention.