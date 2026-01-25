Platinum Jubilee Valedictory of Mar Thoma Church Today

Hyderabad:The Mar Thoma Church will conclude its platinum jubilee valedictory celebrations at Secunderabad on Sunday. The jubilee initiatives have focused on charity and mission-oriented activities. The majority of the parish members are from Kerala, with services conducted in both Malayalam and English.

According to church officials, the valedictory celebrations will be led by the supreme head of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Theodosius, the Mar Thoma Metropolitan, along with Gregorios Mar Stephanos, who will lead the worship and offer blessings. A large congregation is expected to attend the service.



Parish priest Rev. Samson Samuel said the origins of the Mar Thoma Church in Secunderabad traced back to the St Andrews Church Society, which was registered in 1958. Under this society, both the Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the Orthodox Syrian Church initially conducted worship services.



As the congregation expanded, separate churches were established, including the Ascension Mar Thoma Church at Chikkadpally in 1967 and the Orthodox Cathedral near Golconda Crossroads in 1969. Syrian Christians in Secunderabad, however, continued to worship at St Andrews Church.

