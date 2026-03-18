Plastic Waste Dumping Continues in Amrabad Tiger Reserve Despite Rs 10,000 Fine Warning

Nalgonda: Plastic waste dumping continues along the Peddavoora Chourastha-Nagarjunasagar stretch passing through the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, despite the installation of caution boards warning against such violations.

Forest department authorities have erected boards along the road cautioning that littering plastic waste, feeding animals, consuming liquor or smoking after stopping vehicles would attract a fine of Rs 10,000 under the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

However, plastic water bottles, covers and empty liquor bottles were found scattered along the road stretch, including near the caution boards. The dumping has continued unabated due to lack of strict enforcement, with plastic waste seen piled in bags at several points, indicating roadside disposal.

Activists alleged that the forest department has not cleared the accumulated waste thrown by commuters in the reserve area. Disposal of food and plastic waste inside the forest remains a recurring violation.

Environmental activist Jeedimetla Ravinder said that plastic waste would pollute the forest environment and pose risks to wildlife. He said animals may ingest plastic, affecting their health, while broken glass bottles could cause injuries. He added that parking of vehicles inside the reserve forest area also constitutes a violation, but enforcement remains weak.

Forest range officer Bhasker said vehicular movement on the route was high due to tourists travelling to the Nagarjunasagar Project. He said people should maintain restraint and follow rules in the forest area. He added that rag pickers had been engaged to collect plastic waste from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.