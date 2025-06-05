Plant Saplings, Increase Green Cover: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who handles the environment and forests department, has said planting saplings and protecting forests are the basic responsibilities of mankind.

“I have been doing a lot of work for the environment,” PK said while participating in the Vana Mahotsavam organised at ADCL Park in Amaravati along with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on World Environment Day.

He recalled, “In our childhood, when we told friends the location of our house, we gave the names of trees as landmarks. We would say things like having a gourd tree in front of our house.”

“Our life is linked to the trees around us We cannot imagine a land without trees. The life of a person like Komera Anka Rao alias Jaji, working tirelessly for three decades for conservation of the Nallamala forest, is an inspiration to future generations.”

Everyone, he said, should remember that the environment, planting of saplings and protecting the forests are the basic responsibilities of mankind. “I will work with the target of planting five crore saplings by this time next year.”

PK noted that the chief minister wanted AP to increase the green cover in the state to 50 per cent. “Chandrababu is aware of nature conservation and the environment. In line with this, we will also move forward by setting a plan on urban forests, forest conservation, fire prevention and plantation.”