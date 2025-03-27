Planning, design, quality control issues caused Medigadda problems: Govt

Hyderabad:The damage to Block 7 of Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) and sinking of some of its piers were a result of a “combination of issues involving planning, design, quality control, and operation & maintenance,” the government informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

In its policy statement on demand for grants for the irrigation department for 2025-26, the government said the primary reason for failure was the settlement of the barrage raft.



Citing preliminary reports from the National Dam Safety Authority on the sinking, the government said what happened at Medigadda could have several reasons including “piping wherein transportation of foundation material has occurred, inadequate bearing capacity of sand under the foundation, failure of upstream secan piles due to barrage load.



Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, replying to question on Medigadda from members, said the government was waiting for the final reports from the NDSA, the Vigilance & Enforcement wing, and the Justice PC Ghose commission of inquiry. Once the reports are in, the government will move forward on how to go about the Medigadda barrage.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said both NDSA and V&E have been asked to submit their reports quickly. The Justice PC Ghose commission of inquiry is expected to submit its report before the end of this April, when its term comes to an end.