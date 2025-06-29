Plane Crash Triggers Anxiety Spike Among Flyers

Hyderabad:The Ahmedabad plane crash has triggered a noticeable rise in anxiety among frequent flyers, families of international travellers and residents near flight paths. The psychological ripple effect is visible in Hyderabad too, particularly in areas where training aircraft fly at low altitudes. According to Google Trends, there was a sharp spike in ‘flying fear’ searches soon after the crash.

Naziya Banu, an IT professional and regular flyer, said even the thought of boarding a flight now makes her uneasy. “Earlier, I flew without much thought. No one expected something like the Ahmedabad crash. But now, even with all safety rules in place, things can go wrong. Since then, I’ve come across news about bomb threats, emergency landings and technical snags. It makes me wonder—what if something like that happens here?”



Residents near Begumpet airport, where pilot training is conducted, have also reported heightened concern. Rakesh Kurapati, who lives nearby, said, “I know there are rules, but these planes look old. After the crash, it's hard not to worry. Even a minor fault during training could be catastrophic. I feel such training flights should be relocated outside city limits.” Another resident, Rishvana Reddy, echoed this fear. “They fly really low. With so many tall buildings around, it feels unsafe. Mistakes can happen during training.”



Dr Charan Teja Koganti, consultant psychiatrist, confirmed a rise in panic and anxiety symptoms, especially among frequent flyers and those with loved ones travelling abroad. “Existing patients are showing up more frequently than scheduled. The randomness of the crash and the sense that ‘it could happen to anyone’ is intensifying their symptoms,” he said.



Dr Koganti also observed a change in behaviour among patients with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). “Many are compulsively tracking flights—especially Air India or flights from Ahmedabad to London. We are also seeing cases of Acute Stress Disorder—where people experience flashbacks, nightmares, chest pain and palpitations due to trauma-related triggers, even if they weren’t directly involved. Social media is amplifying this by replaying crash visuals repeatedly. Even patients with cardiac issues have reported worsening symptoms.”

However, aviation experts urged the public not to panic. V. Mallikarjun, a senior retired air traffic controller, said all flight movements—training or commercial—are carefully monitored. “What people often see are planes taking off or preparing to land. During these phases, specific altitudes are assigned by ATC depending on traffic. For airports like Begumpet or Shamshabad, there are strict altitude instructions. If a flight ever strays from its assigned level, ATC immediately alerts the pilot and corrects the course. There is no safety compromise,” he explained.

To cope with anxiety, Dr Koganti recommended that travellers arrive early at the airport. “Familiarity helps. Spend time watching planes take off, have a meal or get a foot massage. These small comforts can ease nerves. Even doctors who fly frequently are reporting panic attacks. In those cases, medication may be necessary. Reducing screen time, maintaining a regular sleep cycle, exercising and visualisation techniques can also help manage symptoms,” he advised.

