Plan to Get 24/7 Safe Drinking Water in Khammam: Minister Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday said that plans were underway to provide round-the-clock safe drinking water to every household in Khammam city.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of a CC road worth ₹50.25 lakh in the 35th division of Khammam, he stressed the need to prioritise the supply of clean drinking water. He recalled that ₹220 crore had been sanctioned to Khammam under the AMRUT scheme to upgrade the water supply system. Officials and public representatives, he said, must sit together and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the drinking water works. Tenders for AMRUT works should be issued in December, with the aim of completing them before next summer to prevent water shortages.

He also highlighted the need for quality in development works to ensure long-term durability. Maintaining cleanliness in Khammam, he said, was everyone's responsibility, urging residents to cooperate with municipal staff in improving sanitation and garbage management. Drainage works worth ₹200 crore would soon be taken up to prevent overflow onto roads during the rainy season. The minister added that tourism development measures were underway, including a ropeway to Khammam Fort, a sculpture park near Lakaram Lake and the Velugu Matla Urban Park. Telangana State Warehousing Corporation chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Khammam mayor Punukollu Neeraja, and Khammam municipal commissioner Abhishek Agastya were also present.