Plan Power Generation According To Demand, Bhatti Asks Officials

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the power portfolio, has directed electricity department officials to develop long-term strategies for power generation in line with Telangana’s rising demand, which peaked at 17,162 MW in March this year.

At a review meeting with TG Genco directors, Bhatti emphasised planning for future needs up to 2047, in line with the Telangana Rising vison, factoring in major projects, industrial growth, and lifestyle changes.



Highlighting the government’s commitment to providing free power — 24-hour electricity to 30 lakh farm pump sets and 200 free units to the poor —Bhatti noted that annual subsidies could reach Rs 17,000 crore. He urged acceleration of green energy initiatives like the Indira Solar Girijala Vikasam and called for new thermal plants to replace aging units at Ramagundam and Kothagudem.



Bhatti granted full operational freedom to directors and stressed daily monitoring of power agreements, and fast-tracking of solar panel installations under housing schemes. He called for a coordination team to advance the floating of solar projects. Senior officials from the energy department, Genco, Transco, and Redco attended the meeting.