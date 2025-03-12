Plaint filed over loss of 400 MBBS Kaloji seats

Warangal: Members of the National Consumer Council on Tuesday filed a complaint against alleged negligence that led to a loss of 400 MBBS seats at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in Hanamkonda.

Council general secretary Sambaraaju Chakrapani said according to information received from the UGC, seven institutions associated with Mallareddy Medical College were converted into deemed universities on October 6, 2024. However, the health university had not issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to these institutions by November 23, 2024.

These seven institutions unlawfully became deemed universities without NOCs, resulting in the loss of 400 medical seats. In response to this, the council called for cancellation of Mallareddy Deemed University status and reallocation of 400 medical seats to deserving students.

The council raised concerns on the removal of 150 medical seats from web options for another medical college despite lack of official orders from the state government. In light of this, it requested the Health University for clarification on the matter.

Chakrapani emphasised that allocation of medical seats was the responsibility of the state government and urged the authorities to take swift action to address the issue and ensure that deserving students are not deprived of their rightful opportunities.