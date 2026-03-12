P.L. Srinivas Named BJP Spokesperson For Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday appointed P.L. Srinivas as its official spokesperson for Telangana. The party said Srinivas, who has experience in public relations and knowledge of the state’s socio-political landscape, is expected to strengthen its communication strategy and outreach in Telangana.

Srinivas thanked the party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said he would work with dedication to uphold the party’s principles and effectively convey its policies and programmes to the public.



