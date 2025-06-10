Pipe Leaks In Hyderabad Cost 5 Million Gallons Of Water A Day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s water supply infrastructure is delivering only 70 per cent of its intended capacity, because of an ageing pipeline network which is riddled with leaks. These water pipelines were laid years ago and they are not strong enough for today’s needs, leading to enormous wastage of water every day.

According to sources in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the daily loss of water due to leakages in the city is losing 10-15 million gallons per day (MGD). Of this, around 5 MGD is directly related to leakages. “These pipelines were designed to last 30 to 40 years, but many of them have been in use for far longer,” said the sources from the water board.

The Water Board estimates that about 30 per cent of the water it supplies qualifies as non-revenue water either lost through physical leakages, unauthorised connections or metering errors. “Whenever there’s a visible leak or a burst, we immediately fix it,” said Sudarshan Reddy, a senior official from the water board. “But non-visible leaks, especially those underground or in densely built areas, take time to detect and repair,” he added.

The Old City and Pragathinagar are among the worst affected areas, where pipeline failures are frequent. Residents report not only water loss but also supply issues due to low pressure caused by leaks.

“Wherever you see in Pragathinagar, there’s a pipe leakage. HMWS&SB’s slogan is ‘Every Drop Counts’, but their actions don’t reflect it,” said Sai Teja, a local resident from Pragathi Nagar. “These issues should be handled as part of preventive maintenance. Everyone knows these are old pipelines that need attention, but nothing is done unless citizens lodge complaints. And even then the response is slow. I’ve raised many tickets myself and followed up. Thousands of gallons are being wasted because of this.”

“We are actively working to resolve the issue, the leakages when brought to the notice are being addressed immediately but the challenge lies in detecting invisible leakages. During a routine site inspection today, I discovered one such hidden leakage in Kacheguda. These types of leaks are particularly difficult to detect, but we are systematically identifying affected areas and investigating thoroughly. Our teams are committed to resolving these issues at the earliest,” said Ashok Reddy, the managing director of HMWS&SB.