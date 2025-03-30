Pink rule has affected Telangana: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended Ugadi greetings to the Telugu community on Sunday from his residence in Karimnagar, addressing political issues concerning Telangana and national affairs.

During his address, Bandi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's impressive economic progress and urged people to support the Prime Minister’s initiatives. He also expressed skepticism over astrologers’ predictions for the year, which forecast rising thefts, increased corruption among public representatives, and the emergence of new diseases. According to Bandi, these adverse developments are symptomatic of the current Congress-led governance.

The minister levelled harsh criticism against the Congress, accusing its leaders of being infected with a "corruption virus" characterised by demands for commissions on government contracts and the mishandling of pending bills. He also denounced the BRS, asserting that the so-called "Pink Virus" of its decade-long rule has adversely impacted Telangana. Bandi claimed that it is due to the BJP's efforts that Telangana has been freed from this influence and vowed to protect the public from the "Congress corruption virus" with a campaign against corruption, likening the BJP’s approach to administering a "vaccine."

Addressing issues related to the distribution of fine rice, he clarified that the Central government is covering the full cost, paying Rs. 40 per kg compared to Rs 10 contributed by the state government. In a related demand, Bandi called for Prime Minister Modi’s photographs to be displayed at all ration shops.

Bandi further accused Congress of trying to conceal phone-tapping cases and aiding individuals like Shravan Rao in securing bail. He also criticised Revanth Reddy for his contradictory stance — having once promised to imprison the KCR family, he now appears to be protecting them.

Commenting on the upcoming GHMC MLC elections, the minister alleged that Congress and BRS are conspiring to favour the MIM by avoiding genuine electoral competition. He challenged these parties to contest the elections independently if they truly had the courage, affirming that despite the BJP’s numerical challenges, the party is committed to contesting the polls.

In his concluding remarks, Bandi endorsed the RSS as a patriotic organisation dedicated to uniting Hindu society and dismissed any links to terrorism. He also accused the MIM of harbouring terrorists. On legislative matters, he mentioned that the Waqf Board Amendment Bill would soon be passed in Parliament after considering all viewpoints.