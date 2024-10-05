Pilot Project in Telangana Cross-Checks Data for Family ID Issuance

The information will be submitted to the state government to prepare a database that will be used to enhance government services including health and welfare schemes.

All family cards will have a woman as the head of family.

“Even if a person visits a government or private hospital for the first time, the person's data can be retrieved from the health department,” a GHMC official said.

All data management will be done as per norms and there will be no breach or violation, the official said.

An official from the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department said that the card would provide people access to government schemes according to their eligibility.

"Presently, people approach government schemes , once this project is completed, the government will reach out to people asking them to apply for the schemes based on their eligibility criteria,” he said.

Officials on the pilot project said that not even one document was collected from households. Officials cross-checked whether data available with them was correct or not and changes were made accordingly.

“At many locations, the teams comprising municipal and revenue officials faced hardships as the house numbers were not clearly mentioned in their database,” an official said. The data was procured from various departments, mostly civil supplies and the GHMC's property tax wing.

The pilot in the GHMC area is expected to be completed by October 9, and the data will be submitted the next day to the government.